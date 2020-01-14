Watch: EAM S Jaishankar's opening remarks at Raisina Dialogue 2020

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inaugural session of Raisina Dialogue 2020 in Delhi on Jan 14. Speaking at the event, he said, "5 years ago, Prime Minister, you gave us a challenge. It was your view that as a rising power, India should not just be participating in global conversations organised by others." "You felt strongly that it was imp to create our own platforms, organise discourses and shape narratives. 5 years later, I can state with some confidence that we have delivered to a great measure on those expectations," he added.