Watch: DRDO releases presentation on 'Mission Shakti'

Development Organisation (DRDO) on Saturday conducted a press briefing in the national capital. The press briefing was conducted to give detailed information regarding 'Mission Shakti.' DRDO chief G. Satheesh Reddy gave brief elaboration about the successful mission. During the press briefing, DRDO also released a presentation on 'Mission Shakti.' On March 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India had achieved a "historic feat" by shooting down its own low-orbit satellite with a ground-to-space missile, making the country a "space power". Only three other countries, US, Russia and China - have anti-satellite missile (ASAT) capabilities.