WATCH: Dia Mirza participates in clean-up drive at Juhu beach

Dia Mirza along with fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2019 winners Suman Rao and Shivani Jadhav participated in a clean-up drive to spread awareness to keep beaches clean. She also made everyone aware about bad impact of plastic and urged everyone to quit using it. Dia is the ambassador of United Nations Environment Goodwill. The aim of the drive was to aware people to keep beaches clean and to urge everyone to quit usage of plastic. The nation celebrated 73rd Independence Day this year.