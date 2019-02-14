Watch: Delhi wakes up to light showers

Rain lashes several parts of national capital on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Delhi witnessed a change in weather and received rainfall today. Residents in Delhi-NCR woke up to light showers, which brought down the temperature slightly. The national capital is likely to experience rain and hailstorm through the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, attributing it to the western disturbance approaching the northwestern region of India. Strong winds are also likely to prevail over plains of northwest India today. 10 trains towards Delhi are also running late today due to low visibility conditions. Vijay Chowk and area of INA witnessed rainfall in the early morning today.