Watch: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lands after taking sortie in Rafale aircraft

Rafale jet carrying Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed after taking a sortie. It was being flown by Philippe Duchateau, head test pilot of Dassault Aviation. Post the official handover of first Rafale aircraft in Bordeaux city of France, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'Shastra Puja' on the Rafale jet. 'Shastra Puja' is worshipping of the weapon. Earlier, at the Rafale handover ceremony, Singh hailed the India-France relations, and called it a historic day for Indian forces.