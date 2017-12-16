Watch: Defence Minister lays wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti on Vijay Diwas

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti on the occasion of Vijay Diwas today. Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa paid tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in 1971 Indo-Pak war at Amar Jawan Jyoti. Vijay Diwas, also known as victory day, is commemorated every 16 December in India, as it marks its military victory over Pakistan in 1971 during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, in alliance with Bangladesh Mukti Bahini.