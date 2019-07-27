Watch: CRPF celebrates 81st Foundation Day at India Gate

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which was established on 27 July 1939, celebrated its 81st foundation day at India Gate in the national capital Delhi. Celebrations included the March of CRPF Band, flag ceremony and cycle expedition by the Rapid Action Force (RAF). Motorbike stunts were also performed by soldiers. CRPF's Director General Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar and Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, along with other dignitaries, were present at the celebrations. CRPF is India's largest central armed police force which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs.