Watch: Cricket fan Sudhir blows 'shankh' for Team India's triumph

Indian cricket team fan Sudhir Kumar on November 13 blew a 'shankh' to express his confidence on the triumph of the 'Men in Blue.' He said that the 'blue jersey' performed really well during their matches with the Proteas hence, India will kiss the glory. The two Test matches will be played in Indore and Kolkata on November 14 and 22 respectively. India will host their first ever pink-ball test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22. All eyes are already on the second test between India and Bangladesh.