Watch: Cricket-Bollywood fusion at Indian Sports Honours annual ceremony

Virat Kohli attended the second edition of the Indian Sports Honours with wife Anushka Sharma. A number of sporting celebrities Ajinkya Rahane, Smriti Mandhana, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh were also spotted. Indian former track and field sprinter Milkha Singh also attended the event. Several B- town celebrities including actress Priyanka Chopra were also spotted at the award ceremony. Indian Sports Honours are awards given annually by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group in association with the Virat Kohli Foundation to outstanding sports personalities from India.