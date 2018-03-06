Watch: CPI(M) protests over Vladimir Lenin statue row

Furious over the bringing down of Vladimir Lenin's statue, members of the Communist Party of India-Marxist CPI(M) staged a protest march in Kolkata. Earlier, a statue of Vladimir Lenin was brought down at Belonia College Square in Tripura's Agartala. The incident took place after BJP and its ally scripted history by ending 25-year-old reign of the Left Front led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with a two-third majority in the state legislative assembly elections.