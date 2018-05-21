Watch: Congress leaders pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her daughter Priyanka Gandhi, son-in-law Robert Vadra along with former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh paid their tributes to the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Monday. The Congress leaders gathered at Rajiv Gandhi memorial 'Vir Bhoomi' on the occasion of his 27th death anniversary. Born on August 20, 1944 Rajiv Gandhi, served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989.