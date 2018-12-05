Watch: CM Palaniswami, AIADMK cadre take out march on Amma's death anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami along with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadre took to the streets to mark the second death anniversary of the doyen of South Indian politics and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was also present during the march. They held a march in Chennai from Anna Salai to Jayalalithaa's memorial at the Marina Beach. She was fondly called 'Amma' by her party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and followers. Hoardings paying tribute to Amma were installed across Chennai and her memorial was also decked in flowers. Jayalalithaa suffered from a prolonged disease which finally ended with a cardiac arrest on December 05, 2016. The entire state had come to a standstill after her death. The political emptiness that her death created is felt even today by her party members and followers.