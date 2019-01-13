Watch: CM Jai Ram Thakur joins Lohri celebrations in Shimla

Lohri was celebrated with much pomp and fervour across North India, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur too joined the celebrations and danced around the bon fire. People dressed in traditional Himachali dress danced around the bon fire as they celebrated the festival. Lohri marks the onset of harvesting season and celebrates the arrival of New Year. People throw Lohri parties, meet friends, dance, wear traditional dresses and prepare wide varieties of savouries and sweets.