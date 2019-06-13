Watch: CM Fadnavis inaugurates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra's Satara on Thursday. The event was attended by large number of people. Shivaji Maharaj was a legendary king, known for his warfare strategies, administrative skills and progressive outlook. He laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in India. He was one of the greatest sources of inspiration for the Indians over generations.