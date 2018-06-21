Watch: CM Chandrababu Naidu performs Yoga in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday performed Yoga in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati city on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The 4th International Yoga Day kicked off to a grand start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations in Dehradun. Along with the Prime Minister, around 50,000 yoga enthusiasts participated in the India's International Yoga Day celebrations being held at Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute. The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014.