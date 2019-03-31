Watch: Children walk on ramp to highlight environmental issues at IFFD's India Runway Week 2019

After a pleasing Day 1 of Indian Federation for Fashion Development's (IFFD) India Runway Week 2019, the second day witnessed a string of designers showing the best trends on the runway. Some of the designers stood out for highlighting social and environmental issues through their works. Fashion designer Varija Bajaj highlighted environmental issue before showing her collection. Almost 40 children started her show by walking the ramp holding placards and slogans. Her collection called O2 and the slogan which she wanted to highlight was 'I deserve to live.' "Every child deserves to live they don't deserve to die with pollution," Bajaj said.