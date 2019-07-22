Watch: Chandrayaan-2 launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in AP's Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organistaion (ISRO) launched the Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-2 was launched onboard ISRO's most powerful launcher, the 640-tonne rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle- Mark-III (GSLV Mk-III). Originally scheduled for a July 15 launch, the mission was called off 56 minutes before the launch due to a technical snag. If launched successfully, India will be the first country to land on the south side of the Moon.