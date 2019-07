All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari gave cheques of Rs 25,000 each to 22 Rath Yatra clubs in WB's Asansol on Wednesday. He also gave the grant to the Asansol branch of ISKCON. Tiwari handed over the cheques to the clubs in his office in presence of other TMC leaders. Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced in Odisha on Thursday.