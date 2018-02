Watch: Canadian PM Trudeau meets Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh

Canadian Prime Minister Prime Justin Trudeau met Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh after arriving in Amritsar on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan. Earlier, he visited Golden Temple along with his family. Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu before his meeting said that the meeting would transform the state. Canadian PM is on a week-long visit to India. CM Capt. Amarinder Singh expressed his pleasure over his meet with PM Trudeau.