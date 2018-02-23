Watch: Canadian PM receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is on his week-long visit to India along with his family, was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. After receiving the guard of honour, Canadian PM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior dignitaries. Earlier, after visiting Jama Masjid, Trudeau along with his children, was seen having some leisure time as they played Cricket with former Indian captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin.