Watch: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Sabarmati Ashram along with his family

On the third day of his week-long trip to India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday. He visited the historic ashram along with his wife Sophie and kids. The Canadian PM, who arrived in India on Saturday, will be in India till 25th February and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 23rd. The Canadian Prime Minister will hold bilateral meeting with PM Modi during which the two leaders will focus on trade, defense, civil nuclear cooperation, space, tackling climate change energy and education.