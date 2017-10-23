Watch: Brazilian thrill-seekers rope jump from bridge for world record

A group of 245 thrill-seekers, tied to ropes, jumped from a 30-metre tall bridge in a world-record attempt for "rope jumping". The death-defying event took place in Brazil's Hortolandia. In the video, the participants were seen leaping from the bridge, each wearing white helmets, while tied together with a rope. The jumpers fell almost simultaneously and swung back and forth until coming to standstill before with some descending to the water below and other climbing up to the bridge.