Watch: Brawl between security guards, AIMIM members

A scuffle between security guards and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporators took place inside Aurangabad Municipal Corporation on Monday. The incident took place during the municipality general meeting when the AIMIM corporators tried to discuss the water issue and suddenly they started throwing chairs. For creating the nuisance, three corporators were permanently barred. The permanent barred corporators are Syed Mateen, Zafar_khan and Azim Khan.