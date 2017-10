Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah, on Tuesday, took part in the massive 'Jan Raksha Rally' in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan along with other leaders attended the massive rally. The march was flagged of by Amit Shah from Kannur on October 3rd to protest against the alleged attack by Communist Party of India (Marxist) on its party workers in Kerala.