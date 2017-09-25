WATCH: Bike stunt goes horribly wrong, 2 die in Vijayawada

Coming back from a party, these two boys were riding their bikes on high speed when they banged into the divider.

Two students returning from a birthday party in Vijayawada died in a tragic accident last night.

Hrithik Chowdhary (19) and PMV Yeswant (21) were riding their bikes at a high speed, which then crashed into the divider.

According to the CCTV footage, the incident occurred around 3.37 am on Sunday morning, near Jammichettu Centre in Moghalrajapuram area. The impact of the collision was so high that the street light on top of the electric pole was displaced while the bike plunged 150 meter away from the accident spot.

The bike completely mangled completely, the rider and pillion died on spot because of severe head injuries. The bike's speedometer was stuck at 170kmph, hinting the speed at which they were zooming the bike. According to the police both parties reached friend's birthday party at LIC Colony, and on early Sunday morning left the party on a 390CC KTM Duke Sports bike. The police has filed a case and investigating the matter.

The deceased Hrithik was a native of Haryana and was pursuing MBA and staying with his uncle in the city, Yaswant was a native of Hyderabad and was studying 3rd year BTech in a private college.