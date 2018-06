Congress president Rahul Gandhi hosted an iftar party in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. Among the attendees were former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil, and former Vice-President Hamid Ansari. The party was held at Taj Palace Hotel and attended by many senior Congress leaders like Anand Sharma and Randeep Singh Surjewala, along with foreign delegates, including Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay R Kudashev.