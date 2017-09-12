Watch: Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Tuesday. The Belarusian leader is on two-day visit to India. The Belarus President later proceeded with a mounted escort towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to greet President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leaders of the two countries will discuss various issues of mutual interest during this visit. Lukashenko will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during his visit in India.