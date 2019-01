Ahead of republic day, the Indian soldiers performed beating the retreat at Attari-Wagah border in Punjab on Friday. Hundreds of people flocked at Attari-Wagah border to watch the spectacular beating the retreat ceremony. Tomorrow is India's country's 70th Republic Day that commemorates the commencement of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. The Constitution of India had taken 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to be written.