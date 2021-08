Attari-Wagah Border, Aug 15 (ANI): On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, the Attari-Wagah border witnessed jubilant celebrations on August 15. However, the day was celebrated with less audience due to the COVID pandemic. The beating retreat ceremony, an elaborate ritual of lowering the national flags of India and Pakistan just before the sunset, took place as it does every year. Cultural programme was also held on the occasion.