Watch: B-Town celebs spotted at Priyanka Chopra's 'Baywatch' screening

The special screening of Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood debut film 'Baywatch' was held last night in Mumbai. Host of B-Town celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Jackky Bhagnani and Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma were spotted at the screening. Rumoured lovebirds Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, who arrived together for the screening, hogged the limelight. The 21-year-old was behind the wheels, while Jhanvi was seen in the back seat. Ishaan- Jhanvi's recent appearance has fueled their dating speculation. On a related note, Directed by Seth Gordon, 'Baywatch' that also stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Zac Efron, is all set to hit release in India on June 2.