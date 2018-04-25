Watch: Australian Dy Consul General meets Deve Gowda, says interested in Karnataka polls

Australian Deputy Consul General for South India Jon Bonnar met Janata Dal (Secular) supremo and former Karnataka chief minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Bonnar said, "We're very interested in the election. Both Australia and India are democratic countries. May the best candidate win." Gowda has fielded his son and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy in the upcoming Karnataka elections.