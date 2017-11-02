Watch Ashish Nehra’s Amazing Footwork During India vs New Zealand 1st T20I That Impressed Virat Kohli

Once Nehra took the field, the crowd was right behind him and cheered for him whenever he was in action.

New Delhi: Ashish Nehra finally took the field for one last time in his career. The left-arm pacer announced last month that the India vs New Zealand T20I at Feroz Shah Kotla will be his last international appearance.

Nehra’s farewell ended on a good note as India registered an impressive 53-run win. However, Nehra Ji as he is fondly called went wicketless and returned with figures of 0/29 in his quota of four overs.

Once Nehra took the field, the crowd was right behind him and cheered for him whenever he was in action. During the 15th over, Nehra gave the moment to the crowd they had been waiting for.

After Tim Southee flicked Yuzvendra Chahal, the ball went to short fine leg where Ashish Nehra was fielding. The veteran casually jogged towards the ball and stopped it with his right foot. The ball then popped up in the air as Nehra caught it before dispatching to MS Dhoni.

This act of Nehra left Indian captain Virat Kohli amused and he was seen cheering as well.

After the match, Nehra said he was lucky to bid the game adieu in front of his home crowd. “I am very lucky to play my final game in front of my home crowd. This is where I have played my 20 years of cricket. It feels great to retire when you are on top of the game.”