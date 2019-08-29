Watch: Artists enthrall audience at Fit India Movement launch

Mesmerizing performances were presented at the launch of Fit India Movement in New Delhi on August 29. The performance illustrated how fitness has been a part of our routine over the years. Yoga, dance and various physical activities were performed on stage by artists. Games like 'Kho-Kho', 'Kanche' 'Dangal' and 'Kabaddi' were also performed by young performers to demonstrate fitness. Artists also performed traditional sport Mallakhamba. The event celebrated the birth anniversary of Major Dhayan Chand. The day is celebrated as National Sports Day in India.