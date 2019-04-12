Watch: ANI journalist manhandled by Akali leader Paramjit Sarna's brother

Harvinder Singh Sarna, brother of Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) leader S Paramjit Sarna, manhandled an ANI journalist on Friday. The journalist was mistreated after he questioned Harvinder on the farewell reception organised for outgoing Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood by his brother Paramjit. Harvinder also roughed up the cameraman, who accompanied the journalist and hurled abuses. Paramjit sparked row after he sent an invite to Mahmood to felicitate and bid him farewell. The event had been organised at a 5-star hotel in the national capital.