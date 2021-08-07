Watch: Amethi Man Stuck In Sharjah, Family Pleads Help From With Smriti Irani

A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi has found himself stuck in Sharjah city and is now pleading for his return after being allegedly cheated by an agent. The Indian national narrated his ordeal in a video he sent to his wife over WhatsApp. His wife has urged Amethi’s MP Smriti Irani to intervene and ensure the safe return of her husband.

The man’s family also reached Amethi Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Singh’s office, demanding his return and action against the agent.

The viral video features Kailash, a resident of Subhavatpur village in Gauriganj block, who had gone to Sharjah on February 21 this year after an agent, Babulal, took Rs 1.2 lakh for getting him a good job there. As soon as Kailash reached the UAE city, his passport and visa documents were seized by Babulal’s accomplice.

Kailash claimed that he was kicked out of work after around a week, and then later from his room as well. He alleged that his agent used to continuously beat him, and now he is homeless with no means to fill his stomach.

The video was shot by another Indian national’s phone after Kailash detailed his agony to him. The man is heard saying that he is from Lucknow and also urges the people in India to help Kailash.

The family, who is in shock over Kailash’s condition, alleged that Babulal demanded additional Rs 20,000 from them and promised that Kailash will be taken care of.

Kailash’s family, however, has hopes only from the authorities to bring him back, and has even made an appeal to Irani for his return.

SP Dinesh Singh said they are taking the matter very seriously and will take suitable action once the investigation is completed.

