Watch: Ambani family, celebrities enjoy at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding bash

Akash Ambani, son of India's richest businessman Mukesh Ambani, is getting married to his childhood friend and fiancee Shloka Mehta. Prominent personalities and A-listers from Bollywood graced Akash and Shloka's special evening. They enjoyed the wedding bash with full enthusiasm. Wedding ceremony is being organised with all traditional rituals. The grand wedding ceremony is organised at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.