Actress Alia Bhatt, unveiled her look from her upcoming film "Raazi" on her 25th birthday on Thursday. Alia and "Raazi" producer Karan Johar treated her fans to a glimpse into her look for the film, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is a period drama based on Harinder Sikka's novel "Calling Sehmat", about a Kashmiri spy married to a Pakistani man during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.