Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa flew three solo sorties of MiG-21 T-96 fighter aircraft in Sulur, Tamil Nadu. He was commissioned in the IAF as a fighter pilot. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa took over as a Chief of the Air staff, effective January 1, 2017. He has been awarded several medals including Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2015 by the President of India for his commendable service.