Watch: AgustaWestland scam's alleged middleman Christian Michel extradited to India

AgustaWestland scam which has clouded the reputation of Congress since 2013 has a new lead. The alleged middleman, Christian Michel James, a British businessman, was extradited from the United Arab Emirates to India. This came after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with her UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi yesterday. He is one of the three middlemen being investigated in the case. He is said to have been active in the Indian defence sector when the VVIP chopper scam came to light. He is now being interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Leading party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been basing political campaigns against Congress using the scam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress during a public rally in Rajasthan saying he was waiting for the 'middleman' to reveal secrets related to the case. While BJP president Amit Shah asked if the Opposition is bothered by his detention and whether they were trying to protect Michel. The Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VIP helicopter deal finalised during the previous government of Manmohan Singh, had got mired in allegations of kickbacks. Former Air Chief SP Tyagi is also one of the accused in the scam. It is also the first time that an Army personnel has been accused of corruption, in this case.