Watch: Aero India-2019 begins with spectacular show

The 12th edition of 'Aero India-2019' began at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru today. The show began with a spectacular show of Indian defence mastery. The 'Sarang helicopter aerobatics team of IAF, perform during the show and ended it split manoeuvre after saluting Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Dakota, Douglas DC-3 flew past. Indian Air Force aircraft with a Su-30MKi paid tribute to Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi, who lost his life in mid-air collision during rehearsal in a Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team's aircraft on February 19.