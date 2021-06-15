Watch: Adorable Video Shows Baby Jumbo Using Trunk to Operate Hand Pump to Drink Water

Viral elephant videos are quite popular on social media and netizens just love admiring the cuteness of these giant animal. And if you belong to this tribe of elephant lovers, this latest video of a baby tusker trying to drink water from a handpump is surely going to leave a smile on your face. This incredible moment was captured on camera by the locals of Jaldpara forest in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal.

The baby tusker seen in this video is just 9 months old and was born in the Jaldapara Central Pillkhana. Reportedly, it so happened that the tusker saw few locals using the handpump to drink water, after which he decided to try it himself. In the 30 second video that has been shared by many users online, the baby tusker is seen operating the handpump with his trunk as he drinks water to quench his thirst.

baby elephant pumping a tube well to drink from it at the Jaldapara forest in Alipurduar district of Bengal! #nature pic.twitter.com/tK4fPBGsK6 — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) June 14, 2021

The mother of this baby elephant was brought to the Jaldapara Central Pillkhana after rescue. The Jaldapara National Park is situated at the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas is home to the largest population of Indian one-horned rhinoceros in the state. These Rhinos face a severe threat of extinction. Apart from Rhino, leopards, elephants, sambar, barking deer, spotted deer, hog deer, wild boars and gaur are also present at this National park.

In another viral video of a goofy baby elephant that had attracted the attention of people online, a cute baby tusker was seen playfully chasing a group of birds. Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the video evoked a lot of reaction from netizens who could not stop themselves from gushing over the overloaded cuteness in the video.

Baby elephants are new to the world. They are fearless & curious, much like human child. Their playfulness & goofiness is a connection point for us. That makes them so cute. This one chasing birds in green pasture is so adorable. It will steal your heart 💓 pic.twitter.com/kqHO8ylo57 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 1, 2020

The video got over 17 thousand views and nearly 2 thousand likes on the microblogging site.

