Watch: Actor Prakash Raj evades question on PM Modi

Actor Prakash Raj, who has stirred up controversy by branding Prime Minster Narendra Modi as a "bigger actor" than him, on Monday, evaded a question on PM Modi. Raj, who is known for his villain roles in films, can be seen dodging the question. For the unversed, the 'Singham' actor, in his address after inaugurating the 11th state meet of the Left-oriented Democratic Youth Federation of India, lashed out at the PM's silence on his 'followers' celebrating the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. He likened the PM's silence to an "actor trying to please his followers."