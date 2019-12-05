Watch: ABVP students brandish guns during poll victory rally in Bihar's Samastipur

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students brandishing gun during poll victory rally in Bihar's Samastipur. The video was shot on December 03. At several colleges including in Samastipur, ABVP hailed victory. After the counting of votes in 10 colleges, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which had won all the seats in the last election in Samastipur College, lost just 2 seats this time. The student union elections took place on December 01. ABVP is a right-wing all India student organisation affiliated to the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).