Watch: Aamir Khan, Virat Kohli shoot for a special Diwali show

Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan and Indian skipper Virat Kohli have teamed up for a special Diwali chat show to promote the actor's upcoming film 'Secret Superstar'. Taking out time from their hectic work schedules, the duo was recently spotted shooting a Diwali special show in Malad, Mumbai. The 'PK' actor was accompanied by his son, Azad on the sets. Aamir was seen holding a cricket jersey, while Virat was spotted with a clap-board in his hand. The special episode will have both Aamir and Virat getting candid about their lives. For the first time ever, the audience will get to witness two of India's biggest icons in the same frame at their candid best as both will be seen sharing their few secrets.