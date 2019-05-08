Watch: 5000 women create unique record of 'largest folk dance with voter cards' in HP's Kullu
As the election fever is at an all time high in the country in face of the Lok Sabha polls, around 5000 women in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu made a unique record by dancing in synchronisation with their voter ID cards. They created the record of 'largest folk dance with voter cards' which has been listed in India Book of Records. Their feat was also aimed at creating awareness about the ongoing general elections.