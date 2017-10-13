Watch: 3 injured during clash between rival Sikh groups outside Golden Temple

At least three people were injured in a clash that took place between supporters of parallel Jathedars and Task Force of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) outside Golden Temple where the holiest of Sikh shrines "Sri Harmandir Sahib" is located.This incident took place after the parallel Jathedars summoned Johar Singh, president of local managing committee of Gurudwara Chhota Ghalughara in connection to an old case. Tension prevailed when SGPC Task Force brought Johar Singh for the same.