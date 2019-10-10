Watch: 2000 Chennai schoolchildren's grand formation to welcome Chinese President

Around 2000 students of a school in Tamil Nadu's Chennai formed a formation wearing masks of Chinese President Xi Jinping, welcoming him to India. The Chinese President will be on Chennai visit from October 11-12 for the second Informal Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him. The 2nd informal summit will be held in the coastal town of TN's Mamallapuram. PM Modi in April 2018 visited China's Wuhan for 1ST informal summit with President Xi.