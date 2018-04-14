Watch: 16-year-old attempts creating world records by performing various Yoga poses

A 16-year-old girl, Vaishnavi, attempted to create five Guinness World Records by performing as many yoga poses in Coimbatore. She performed 'Natarajasana' pose, contortion chest rolls for 20 meters, put six eggs in cups using her feet while in a contortion chest stand, performed chin stand for seven minutes and burst balloons between her back and head by bending backwards. The awestruck audience clapped and cheered at each of the teenager's immaculate attempts. A high school student, Vaishnavi has won several local, national, and international competitions. She hopes to win gold for India in rhythmic gymnastics at the Olympics.