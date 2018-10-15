Waste Warriors taking garbage crisis head on in Uttarakhand

Voluntary organisation Waste Warriors headquartered at Dehradun is in a pursuit to combat garbage crisis in hill state of Uttarakhand. Founded by British national Jodie Underhill during her visit to India said, Waste Warriors is fighting garbage problem with several approaches. A large numbers of volunteers have joined the organisation in past few months. Currently headed by Avinash Singh, Waste Warriors believes multi-disciplinary approach towards ultimate goal of Swachh Bharat. "We work according to demographics with Direct Action, Education, Public Education and Policy Advocacy", said Avinash Singh. The Waste Warriors aims to expand their outreach and spread awareness across the country.