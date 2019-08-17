Use waste plastic instead of plywood in making your dream house

A couple in Hyderabad has taken up unique initiative. They are building houses and other structures using sheets made up of processed plastic waste. While speaking to ANI, Prashant Lingam said, "In 2017, we saw a video where a bull was being operated and plastic was being removed from its stomach. Then, we started reading up on it." The couple researched about the use of plastics and after gathering information, they met experts to discuss about different use of plastic and came up with a substitute for plywood. "We met experts. Then after two years these sheets were ready and it is perfect substitute for plywood. We use these for making houses, furniture, benches, toilets, bus shelters etc. It is waterproof, heat-proof. Its life is 30-40 years just like any other conventional construction," Lingam added. On India's 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on the problem of plastic usage and its waste generation, asking if the country can be free from single-use plastic. Though, several states in India have banned plastics, still much needed to be done in this regard to safeguard the environment.